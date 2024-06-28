More than 80 dolphins stranded in 'difficult' location on Massachusetts beach, animal welfare group says

WELLFLEET, Mass. — More than 80 dolphins are currently stranded on a beach near Wellfleet, Massachusetts, according to the International Fund for Animal Welfare.

The Atlantic whitesided dolphins are at the Great Island at the Herring River -- also known at the "Gut" -- which is a very difficult location to access and is covered in "dangerous mud," Stacey Hedman, director of communications for the IFAW, said in a statement on Friday.

Low tide occurred at 11:23 a.m., Hedman said. Given the large number of distressed dolphins, the plan is to triage and support the animals before attempting to refloat and herd as many as possible.

Aerial footage taken by ABC Boston affiliate WCVB showed dozens of immobile dolphins lying on the coast on Friday afternoon, many of them covered in towels.

The video captured volunteers arriving to begin assisting the dolphins. Soon after, more crowds arrived, appearing to help as well.

Although temperatures were cooler on Friday than in recent days, the dolphins risk getting sunburned and overheated should they remain on the beach until the tide rises, Hedman said. High tide is not expected to occur until about 5:34 p.m.

The animal welfare group has had success in the past herding whitesided dolphins, Hedman said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.