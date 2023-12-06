More rain heading to flooded Washington state: Forecast

NEW YORK — Record-breaking rainfall has inundated the Pacific Northwest -- and more rain is on the way.

Some areas in western Washington state saw 6 to 10 inches of rain in less than 24 hours -- on top of the snow melt and the 6 inches of rain from over the weekend.

In western Washington, homes flooded, roads closed, drivers were rescued from their cars and some rivers rose to record levels.

Most rivers have already begun to recede, but another round of heavy rain is on the way for Washington and the Pacific Northwest.

The next storm arrives in the Pacific Northwest Wednesday night into Thursday with rain stretching from Seattle to Portland to Medford, Oregon.

Yet another storm system will move into Washington and Oregon by Saturday, with more rain hitting the coast and heavy snow falling in the mountains.

An additional 6 inches of rain is possible from Wednesday through this weekend for the Pacific Northwest.

