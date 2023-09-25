Monday Night Football: How to watch the Los Angeles Rams vs. Cincinnati Bengals game tonight

Tonight, Monday Night Football returns to close out Week 3 of the season with a can't-miss doubleheader. First, the Philadelphia Eagles play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 7:15 p.m. ET on ABC, then the Los Angeles Rams visit the Cincinnati Bengals at 8:15 p.m. on ESPN. Ready to watch some football? Here’s how to watch the second Monday Night Football game of the night: Rams vs. Bengals, plus our recommendations for the best ways to watch every NFL game this year, from now until Super Bowl LVIII.

How to watch the Rams vs. Bengals game:

Date: Monday, September 25

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Game: Los Angeles Rams vs. Cincinnati Bengals

TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming: Hulu + Live TV, Fubo

What channel is the Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals game on?

Monday Night Football's doubleheader will air its first game of the night — Eagles at Buccaneers — on ABC. Then, later in the night, the Rams play the Bengals on ESPN. Don't have access to any of those channels? Here's what we recommend for how to watch Monday Night Football this week.

How to watch Rams vs. Bengals on Monday Night Football:

