MLB owners unanimously vote to approve Athletics' move to Las Vegas

By Yahoo Sports Staff, Yahoo Sports

FILE - Oakland Athletics fans in right field yell behind signs protesting the team's potential move to Las Vegas and to call for managment to sell the team during the fifth inning of a baseball game between the Athletics and the San Francisco Giants in Oakland, Calif., Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. Major League Baseball team owners are set to vote Thursday, Nov. 16, on the proposed relocation of the Oakland Athletics to Las Vegas at the end of their league-wide meeting.(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File) (Jeff Chiu/AP)

The Oakland Athletics are officially relocating. The team's move to Las Vegas was voted on, and unanimously approved, by all 30 MLB owners Thursday.

The vote should end roughly a decade of speculation over the Athletics' relocation efforts. A's owner John Fisher initially explored options around the Oakland area in California, but eventually set his sights on Las Vegas.

The Athletics are still under lease at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in 2024. After that, the team's lease ends. The Athletics don't expect their Las Vegas ballpark to be ready until 2028, so the team may need to find a temporary place to place following the 2024 MLB season.

This story will be updated.

