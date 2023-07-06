MLB All-Star Week 2023: How to watch the All-Star Game, Home Run Derby and more

Summer is in full swing, and that means it's time for MLB All-Star Week. Kicking off with the inaugural HBCU Swingman Classic tomorrow night, the baseball-packed week will feature fan favorite events like the Home Run Derby, All-Star Futures Game and, of course, concludes with the official 2023 MLB All-Star Game. This year, the MLB Draft will also occur concurrently with All-Star Week. So MLB fans, be ready, the All-Star Game roster is out, the Home Run Derby field has been set and there's a lot of baseball to watch this week.

Here’s everything you need to know about tuning in for MLB All-Star Week, including how to watch the All-Star Game, Home Run Derby, Celebrity Softball Game and more.

How to watch the MLB All-Star Game and more All-Star Week events 2023

Dates: July 7–11

Location: T-Mobile Park, Seattle, WA

TV channels: ESPN, Fox, MLB Network

Streaming: Peacock, Hulu, Fubo

What channel is MLB All-Star Week on?

MLB's All-Star Week will play out across ESPN, Fox, Peacock and MLB Network this year.

How to watch the 2023 MLB All-Star Game

All-Star Week's main event, the All-Star Game, will air at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 11, on Fox.

How to watch the 2023 Home Run Derby

The T-Mobile Home Run Derby will air at 8 p.m. on Monday, July 10 on ESPN.

How to watch the All-Star Futures Game and All-Star Celebrity Softball Game

Both the Futures Game and Celebrity Softball Game will stream exclusively on Peacock. The Futures game begins at 7 p.m. ET on Friday, July 7. The Celebrities will come out to play softball shortly after the Futures Game ends.

How to watch the 2023 MLB Draft

The MLB Draft runs from July 9–11. All three nights of the 2023 MLB Draft will air at 7 p.m. on ESPN.

MLB All-Star Week full schedule

(All times Eastern)

Friday, July 7

HBCU Swingman Classic: 10:30 p.m. (MLB Network)

Saturday, July 8

SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game: 7 p.m. (Peacock)

All-Star Celebrity Softball Game: following Futures Game (Peacock)

Sunday, July 9

2023 MLB Draft Opening Night: 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Monday, July 10

2023 MLB Draft Night Two: 7 p.m. (ESPN)

T-Mobile Home Run Derby: 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Tuesday, July 11

MLB All-Star Red Carpet Show: 2 p.m. (MLB Network)

2023 MLB Draft Night Three: 7 p.m. (ESPN)

MLB All-Star Game: 8 p.m. (FOX)

Every way to watch MLB All-Star Week in 2023: