Mississippi State fires head coach Zach Arnett after just 11 games

Mississippi State has decided to move on from head coach Zach Arnett before the conclusion of his first season on the job.

The school announced Monday morning that Arnett has been fired. The Bulldogs fell to 4-6 following a 51-10 loss to Texas A&M on Saturday. It marked the team’s third consecutive loss as MSU is just 1-6 in SEC play this season.

Arnett was MSU’s defensive coordinator for three seasons and was promoted to head coach following the sudden death of Mike Leach. Following Leach’s death, Arnett led the Bulldogs to a victory over Illinois in the ReliaQuest Bowl.

A few weeks after Arnett’s promotion, Zac Selmon was hired as athletic director. Not even a year later, Selmon decided to make a change and dismissed Arnett after only 10 games. Greg Knox, a senior offensive analyst for the Bulldogs, will serve as interim coach for the remainder of the season.

"As part of my thorough and continued evaluation, I have determined that a change in leadership is necessary to move our football program forward and position it for the highest level of success," Selmon said in a statement. "I have the utmost respect for Zach Arnett and am incredibly appreciative of the effort he put forth in leading our football program. However, the progress and on-field results have not been of the standard required for Mississippi State to achieve the level of success we need and expect.

"Zach took on an unprecedented and challenging situation last December. He provided the football program much needed leadership and stability during a tragic time. There is no question that he has made a positive impact on the lives of our student-athletes during his time here. We are grateful for his contributions to Mississippi State and wish him the very best both personally and professionally.”

