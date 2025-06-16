Minnesota shooting suspect Vance Boelter expected to face federal charges: Sources

GREEN ISLE, Minn. — The man suspected of shooting and killing a Minnesota lawmaker and her husband as well as shooting and wounding a second lawmaker and his wife is in federal custody and is expected to face federal charges, multiple sources told ABC News.

Authorities are expected to announce the federal charges against 57-year-old Vance Boelter at a news conference on Monday.

Boelter, who was arrested overnight near his farm in Green Isle, Minnesota, is expected to appear in state court on Monday to face two charges of murder and two charges of attempted murder, according to court documents. He's also due in federal court on Monday, sources said.

Boelter is accused of killing Minnesota state Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, and wounding state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette.

Early Saturday morning, the gunman knocked on the Hoffmans' door in Champlin, Minnesota, identified himself as a police officer and then went in the house and shot the couple, according to court documents.

After the Hoffmans were shot, officers proactively went to the home of his fellow lawmaker, former Speaker of the Minnesota House of Representatives Melissa Hortman, in the nearby town of Brooklyn Park.

Around 3:35 a.m., when officers arrived at the Hortmans' house, they saw an SUV "with police-style lights" in the driveway and "immediately saw Defendant, still dressed as a police officer, shoot an adult man ... through the open door of the home," according to court records.

The gunman engaged in a shootout with responders and then fled the scene on foot, authorities said.

The officers who confronted the suspect likely prevented other shootings, according to Drew Evans, superintendent of the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

A target list was recovered from the suspect's car outside the Hortmans' house with a list of dozens of Minnesota Democrats, including Hoffman, Hortman, Gov. Tim Walz, U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, U.S. Sen. Tina Smith and state Attorney General Keith Ellison, according to law enforcement sources familiar with the matter.

The shootings sparked a massive, two-day manhunt that included 20 SWAT teams, helicopters and unmanned aerial vehicles, authorities said.

Boelter was armed when he was taken into custody late Sunday in a rural area, authorities said, but he was taken into custody without incident.

Investigators are looking to see if anyone helped Boelter but are confident he worked alone, Evans said.

A motive remains under investigation.

ABC News' Pierre Thomas, Katherine Faulders, Mike Levine and Alexander Mallin contributed to this report.

