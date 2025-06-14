Minnesota shooting suspect identified as Vance Boelter, manhunt ongoing; dozens of Democrats on list, sources say

BROOKLYN PARK, MN — Authorities said they've identified 57-year-old Vance Luther Boelter as a suspect as they search for the gunman who allegedly shot and killed a state representative and shot and wounded a state senator in a targeted act of violence early Saturday.

Authorities said they're still investigating if Boelter knew the victims in Saturday's shooting: State Rep. Melissa Hortman and State Sen. John Hoffman.

"There's certainly some overlap with some, you know, public meetings, I will say, with Sen. Hoffman and the individual," authorities said.

Police released this photo of Boelter taken on Saturday.

Dozens of Minnesota Democrats were on a target list written by the gunman, according to law enforcement sources.

The Minnesota Democrats on the list included Gov. Tim Walz, U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, U.S. Sen. Tina Smith and state Attorney General Keith Ellison, according to law enforcement sources familiar with the matter.

Police said the list -- which was retrieved from the suspect’s vehicle -- also named Hortman and Hoffman. Both victims are Democrats and Hortman was formerly the Speaker of the Minnesota House of Representatives.

The shooter’s list of potential targets also included the names of abortion providers and pro-choice activists, several sources told ABC News. Many of the Democratic lawmakers on the list have been outspoken about pro-choice policy positions, two sources said.

Security resources have been dispatched to protect those people named on the list, authorities said. The Capitol Police said it's "working with our federal, state and local partners."

The shootings began around 2 a.m. Saturday when Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, were both shot multiple times at their home in Champlin, Minnesota, authorities said.

"We're cautiously optimistic they will survive this assassination attempt," Walz said at a news conference.

After Hoffman was shot, officers headed to pro-actively check on Hortman, who lived in the nearby town of Brooklyn Park, police said.

Around 3:35 a.m., the officers found the suspect -- who was dressed as a police officer -- coming out of Hortman's house, police said.

The suspect fired at the officers; gunfire was exchanged and the suspect was able to escape and flee on foot, authorities said.

Hortman and her husband, Mark, were both found fatally shot at the house, police said.

The suspect's vehicle -- which looked like a police vehicle, including police lights -- was in Hortman's driveway, authorities said, and the list of potential targets was found inside the car.

A manhunt for the gunman is ongoing. Brooklyn Park is under a shelter in place order, officials said

Walz said in a statement, "We are not a country that settles our differences at gunpoint. We have demonstrated again and again in our state that it is possible to peacefully disagree, that out state is strengthened by civil public debate. We must stand united against all forms of violence."

"We will spare no resource in bringing those responsible to justice," he added.

Walz warned, "out of an abundance of caution," Minnesotans should not attend any political rallies in the state until the suspect is caught.

Fliers reading "No kings," were found in the suspect's car, authorities said. Thousands of "No Kings Day" protests are set to be held across the U.S. on Saturday to protest Trump's administration and to counterprogram the military parade in Washington, D.C.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News' Luke Barr, Mike Levine and Katherine Faulders contributed to this report.

