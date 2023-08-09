Michigan girl ran over by golf cart after fire department’s dog lies down on pedal

WESTLAND, Mich. — A 4-year-old Michigan girl had her leg run over by a golf cart after a local fire department’s dog laid down on its accelerator pedal.

Westland Fire & Rescue said the accident happened Friday, Aug. 4 at the town’s Blued, Brews, and BBQ event. It was there that their arson dog, Bella, was in a golf cart that the department using for the event.

In a Facebook post, the department said Bella “jumped onto the floor and laid down, laying across the accelerator pedal.”

That caused the cart to go forward. Before firefighters were able to stop the cart, it hit the 4-year-old and ran over her left leg.

Firefighters and paramedics assessed the girl for injuries. They noted that while she was “visibly shaken,” she had no obvious injuries and her mother refused further treatment.

“Fortunately, the child was back to eating her popcorn within minutes of the incident and within 10 minutes of the incident was back to jumping in the fire department bounce house,” the fire department said.

Westland is about a half-hour west of Detroit.

