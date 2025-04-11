Menendez brothers' aunt breaks her silence in exclusive interview as case goes to court

LOS ANGELES — Eight relatives of the Menendez brothers sat down with ABC News in an exclusive interview the night before the case returns to court to show they are unanimous in supporting Erik and Lyle Menendez’s release from prison.

This marks the first time the brothers' aunt, Jose Menendez’s sister, Terry Baralt, has spoken out in decades.

"They are like the boys that I didn’t have," she told ABC News.

"It’s time -- 35 years is a long time," she said. "It’s a whole branch of my family erased. The ones that are gone and the ones that are still paying for it, which were kids."

Baralt, who is battling colon cancer, said she’s concerned she might not live to see her nephews be released from prison.

"I have tried to go see them as much as I can, but it’s hard because I live in New Jersey and I’m 85. I don't have that much time," she said.

"When kids are little and they come to you, you fix the problem. I can’t help them. ... There is nothing I can do -- just go visit them and cry when I leave," she said, overcome with emotion. "This is why I don’t give interviews. It's hard."

Lyle and Erik Menendez -- who are serving life in prison without the possibility of parole for the 1989 murders of their parents Jose and Kitty Menendez -- are fighting to be released after 35 years behind bars.

A hearing will be held on Friday's on Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman's motion to withdraw the brothers' resentencing petition. Depending on what the judge decides, another resentencing hearing may be set for April 17 and 18.

Last month, Hochman asked the court to withdraw the motion from the previous district attorney, which was in support of resentencing. Hochman argued the brothers hadn't taken responsibility for their actions and called their claims of self-defense part of a litany of "lies."

Because the "brothers persist in telling these lies for the last over 30 years about their self-defense defense and persist in insisting that they did not suborn any perjury or attempt to suborn perjury, then they do not meet the standards for resentencing," Hochman said.

Hochman told ABC News last month that he would reconsider resentencing only if the brothers admitted to "the full range of their criminal activity and all the lies that they have told about it."

In October, Hochman's predecessor, George Gascón, announced he supported resentencing the brothers.

Gascón recommended their sentences of life without the possibility of parole be removed, and said they should instead be sentenced for murder, which would be a sentence of 50 years to life. Because both brothers were under 26 at the time of the crimes, they would be eligible for parole immediately with the new sentence.

Gascón's office said its resentencing recommendations take into account many factors, including rehabilitation in prison and abuse or trauma that contributed to the crime. Gascón praised the work Lyle and Erik Menendez did behind bars to rehabilitate themselves and help other inmates.

Over 20 Menendez relatives are pushing for the brothers' release, arguing they endured horrific abuse, have admitted guilt and apologized, and have used their decades behind bars to help others.

Ahead of Thursday night's interview, Erik Menendez asked his cousin, Diane VanderMolen, to pass along a message to ABC News.

"They are truly, deeply sorry for what they did. And they are profoundly remorseful," she said. "They are filled with remorse over what they did. And through that, they have become pretty remarkable people."

Resentencing is one of three possible paths to freedom for the brothers.

Another path is the brothers' request for clemency, which has been submitted to California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Newsom announced in February that he was ordering the parole board to conduct a 90-day "comprehensive risk assessment" investigation into whether Lyle and Erik Menendez pose "an unreasonable risk to the public" if they're granted clemency and released.

After the risk assessment, the brothers will appear at independent parole board hearings on June 13, Newsom said.

The third path is the brothers' habeas corpus petition, which they filed in 2023 for a review of two new pieces of evidence not presented at trial: a letter Erik Menendez wrote to his cousin eight months before the murders detailing his alleged abuse from his father, and allegations from a former boy band member who revealed in 2023 that he was raped by Jose Menendez.

In February, Hochman announced that he was asking the court to deny the habeas corpus petition, arguing the brothers' new evidence wasn't credible or admissible.

ABC News' Matt Gutman and Ashley Riegle contributed to this report.

