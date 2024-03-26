Mega Millions jackpot surges to $1.12 billion ahead of Tuesday night drawing

NEW YORK — Mega Million's jackpot swelled to $1.12 billion after no winners were selected in last week's drawing. The next drawing is Tuesday night at 11 p.m. ET.

This is the sixth time the Mega Millions jackpot prize has surpassed $1 billion. If won Tuesday night, this would be the fifth largest prize in the history of the game.

The numbers drawn Saturday night were: 3, 8, 31, 35 and 44, plus the gold Mega Ball 16.

There have been 30 consecutive drawing without a jackpot winner. The last jackpot was won on Dec. 8.

The jackpot prize has a cash value of $537.5 million which can be offered as a one-time lump sum payment or an immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350, according to Mega Millions.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets are $2 for one play.

The largest Mega Millions jackpot prize ever won was a $1.6 billion prize won on Aug. 8, 2023.

