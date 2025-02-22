Matthew Stafford's agent reportedly given permission by Rams to speak with other teams

The expectation is that quarterback Matthew Stafford will be with the Los Angeles Rams for the 2025 NFL season, but should contract talks go nowhere a backup plan is in the works.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Rams have given Stafford's agent permission to speak with other teams in order to gauge his value. The purpose? If a decision is made to deal the 37-year-old quarterback, an interested team would already have an idea of the length and dollar amount needed to extend him.

Allowing Stafford's side to discuss numbers with other teams would also give the Rams the parameters for what it would take to re-sign him — and also show the player how he is valued around the league. The inclination is that LA does not want to invest heavy and long-term in an aging quarterback and are looking to boost the roster around their current young core, which explains why they intend to trade wide receiver Cooper Kupp.

Per Over the Cap, Stafford is currently signed through the 2026 season with a salary cap hit of $49.7 million and $53.7 million, respectively, over the next two seasons. He is also due a $4 million roster bonus in March.

Stafford is coming off his 16th NFL season and fourth with the Rams. He threw for 3,762 yards and 20 touchdowns in 2024 with a 65.8 passing completion percentage.

In August, Stafford told the "Pardon My Take" podcast that despite getting up there in age he's not looking to retire any time soon.

"I appreciate this game," Stafford said. "It's given me a ton. I hope I got three or four [seasons] left in me. We'll see. Every year's a new year. But I do feel good."