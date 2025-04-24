Massachusetts mother falls about 75 feet to her death while hiking with her children at Purgatory Chasm

TOPSFIELD, Mass. — A 49-year-old mother of four died on Wednesday after she fell about 50 to 75 feet from a cliff while hiking at Purgatory Chasm in Massachusetts.

The woman, who was from Topsfield, Massachusetts, was hiking at the Purgatory Chasm State Reservation in Sutton just before 2 p.m. when the incident took place, according to local police. She was hiking with three of her children and other family members when she fell, authorities said.

"There were multiple medical professionals in the area hiking the chasm at the same time, and were able to provide medical attention right away," Sutton police said. "However, she had succumbed to the injuries sustained during the fall, and was pronounced deceased a short time later."

The chasm, a popular hiking destination about 20 minutes south of Worcester, is closed in the winter due to slippery conditions. However, the weather was warm and dry on Wednesday.

The fall remains under investigation, but appears to be accidental, police said.

The Sutton Fire Department, Massachusetts State Police, Northbridge Police Department, LifeStar and others were involved in the rescue efforts, according to Sutton police.

"There are trails above the chasm you can go along, [and] dangerous overhangs if you’re going to the edge to look down," hiker Andy Spears told Boston ABC affiliate WCVB. "It's really sad that it had to happen at a place like this."

The woman was not identified, out of respect to the family, according to Sutton police.

"Lastly, the Sutton Police Department would like to extend our condolences to the family during this very difficult time," the department said.

