Mass exodus continues at Burning Man, thousands wait to leave

BLACK ROCK DESERT, Nevada — The mass exodus of Nevada’s Burning Man festival continues.

>>Wait times to exit Burning Man drop after flooding left tens of thousands stranded in Nevada desert

Elise Preston reports that tens of thousands of people are trying to get out of the Black Rock Desert after being trapped by mud.

Fireworks lit up the sky with the burning of the man to close out the annual festival creating a climatic scene, but the road leading out of the remote Nevada desert is a daunting scene.

Tens of thousands of “burners” are sitting in a miles-long line of vehicles attempting to leave the festival.

Nearly an inch of rain landed on the site over the weekend, sinking vehicles and encampments into a thick impassible mud.

>>Burning Man flooding strands tens of thousands at Nevada site; authorities are investigating 1 death

Blair Barklow has been attending Burning Man for a decade, but this year was different.

“Well, I was here in 2014 when we had the lightning storm. People maybe weren’t as prepared, no one said mud and cold,” Barklow said.

A 20-year festival veteran, Rob Levitsky, said he waited in line for four hours to leave.

“I don’t know what they knew about the weather, the front that was coming because they weren’t putting out any word,” Levitsky said.

>>Burning Man festival: Exodus begins as travel ban lifted

He also said that every step someone would take in the mud would add 15 to 20 pounds.

The rain forced many attendees to wrap their shoes in plastic or lose them completely, to travel through ankle-deep mud.

Porta-potties quickly became unusable, vehicle traffic was banned, and exiting the site was nearly impossible. Attendees were encouraged to ration supplies.

The muddy conditions didn’t damper the spirits of the “burners.”

>>Burning Man festival attendees ‘shelter in place’ after mud closes access

The identity of a participant who died in the chaos is 32-year-old Leon Reece.

The cause of his death is still unknown, but investigators previously said it did not appear to be weather-related.

©2023 Cox Media Group