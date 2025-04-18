Maryland Sen. Van Hollen shares photo with Kilmar Abrego Garcia in El Salvador

WASHINGTON — After flying to El Salvador in search of a meeting with the Maryland resident who courts say was erroneously deported from the United States last month, Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., shared a photo with Kilmar Abrego Garcia.

The Maryland senator, who flew to the country on Wednesday, shared a photo on X on Thursday evening of him sitting down with Abrego Garcia.

"I said my main goal of this trip was to meet with Kilmar. Tonight I had that chance. I have called his wife, Jennifer, to pass along his message of love. I look forward to providing a full update upon my return," Van Hollen said in the post.

Abrego Garcia's wife was told that the meeting between Abrego Garcia and Sen. Chris Van Hollen was set up by El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele, a source close to the family told ABC News.

The source said Abrego Garcia and his wife, Jennifer Vasquez, were not able to speak, adding that the family does not know where Abrego Garcia is being held.

In a statement from Vasquez provided by CASA, an immigration advocacy group that is representing the family, Abrego Garcia's wife said her prayers have been answered.

"My children and my prayers have been answered," Vasquez said. "The efforts of my family and community in fighting for justice are being heard, because I now know that my husband is alive. God is listening, and the community is standing strong." "We still have so many questions, hopes, and fears," Vasquez added. "I will continue praying and fighting for Kilmar's return home," she said.

The meeting comes after Van Hollen shared a video on social media earlier on Thursday showing guards stopping him and others from entering CECOT, the prison where Abrego Garcia is being held.

The Supreme Court and a Maryland federal judge ordered that the U.S. government "facilitate" Abrego Garcia's return to the U.S. after the Department of Justice said in court filings that the 29-year-old father was wrongfully deported because of an "administrative error."

The Trump administration has alleged it cannot bring him back and claimed outside of court that Abrego Garcia is a member of the MS-13 gang.

Further details of the status of Abrego Garcia's case have not yet been provided.

The White House slammed Van Hollen for making the trip and advocating for Abrego Garcia, claiming with little evidence, that Abrego Garcia is a gang member.

The Justice Department has not charged Abrego Garcia with any gang-related crimes and his alleged MS-13 membership has been disputed in court.

ABC News' Katherine Faulders contributed to this report.

