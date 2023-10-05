Marshawn Lynch says he laughed in Pete Carroll's face after Seahawks' infamous Super Bowl INT

In the eight and a half years since Super Bowl XLIX, it has remained abundantly clear that members of the Seattle Seahawks aren't over the goal-line decision that resulted in Malcolm Butler's game-ending interception.

We saw it last season when Richard Sherman blew a gasket watching history repeat with Russell Wilson and we saw it on Thursday, when Marshawn Lynch took Shannon Sharpe through his reaction to Butler's pick on the "Club Shay Shay" podcast.

Suffice to say, Lynch wasn't happy. The running back, long lamented for not receiving the ball on the play in question, said he deliberately laughed in head coach Pete Carroll's face, left the field before the game was over and commiserated with Lenny Kravitz.

Marshawn Lynch Laughed In Pete Carroll’s Face After Russell Wilson Threw The Interception In Super Bowl 49



"You put us in the history books as the dumbest call in football history." - Marshawn Lynch pic.twitter.com/CULhWPtY8g — Club Shay Shay (@ClubShayShay) October 5, 2023

Lynch's account:

"I go by Russ and I just hear him like, 'Ah man, I'll get him next time.' As I hear this s***, I usually don't take my helmet off, but I take my helmet off and I go right to Pete Carroll and I hit his ass with the biggest "AHAHAHAHAHA." And at that point, I go to the locker room. I'm out. I don't want to see all this s*** going on. I don't see the last few plays. I'm in the locker room.

"I think I ran into Lenny Kravitz. [He said] 'Oh s***, hey what's up man,' looking like 'Hey, don't you got a game?' 'Ah yeah, that s*** over.'

Lynch then tore into the decision to the pass the ball, saying the play cost the Seahawks not only that Super Bowl, but the opportunity to keep the team together in the following offseasons:

"You know you took a dream away, you took a moment away. You take a dynasty away, because then you in position that, hey, you win two Super Bowls, maybe I don't want to be the highest-paid corner, or the highest-paid safety, or the highest-paid receiver. Nah, spread that cheese through the whole team so we can bring everybody back and we can go try to do three. Maybe four. Let's see what we can get out of it.

Not only do you take away all that shit, but you put us in the history books as the dumbest call in football history."

Lynch is well-known for being a pretty chill guy, but he clearly still has some anger toward Carroll and Wilson. He's not alone among former Seahawks in that regard.

Arguably more than any other team, last decade's Seahawks show that no player is content with just one Super Bowl ring, especially when a second was a yard away. They might have won a championship together, but what happened next, both on and off the field, is bound to make any reunion somewhere between awkward and contentious.