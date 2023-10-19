Marine killed in shooting at Camp Lejeune, another in custody

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. — (CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C.) -- A U.S. Marine has been taken into custody under suspicion of killing another Marine in a shooting at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina, according to a spokesperson for the 2nd Marine Division.

The suspect was apprehended late Wednesday, officials said.

The incident occurred in an on-base barracks room earlier Wednesday, according to the base. No further details on what took place have been provided.

"Further details will be provided as they become available," the base said in a press release.

The names of the Marines involved in the incident have not been released. The victim was with 6th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, the spokesperson said.

The Naval Criminal Investigative Service is taking over the investigation into the homicide.

"We will continue to assist the investigating agency to the fullest extent possible. Our deepest condolences go out to the Marine’s family and friends at this time," the 2nd Marine Division said in a statement to ABC News.

Camp Lejeune is one of the largest bases on the East Coast and is home to the II Marine Expeditionary Force and Marine Corps Forces Special Operations Command.

In a case that drew widespread media coverage at the time, Marine Lance Cpl. Maria Lauterbach, who was eight months pregnant, was killed by a fellow Marine at Camp Lejeune in December 2007. Cesar Laurean, who had fled to Mexico in the wake of the murder, was convicted of killing Lauterbach in August 2010.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.