March Madness perfect bracket tracker: McNeese knocks out 85% of brackets with upset of Clemson

Welp, if you picked No. 5 Clemson to beat No. 12 McNeese in Yahoo Sport's Men's Bracket Mayhem, take some solace in this: you're not alone.

More than 85% of the entries picked Clemson, and those 85% pretty much knew by halftime of Thursday's game that their brackets were about to bust. The Tigers managed just 13 first-half points, one off the tournament record for fewest points scored in a half. Clemson went on a run late in the second half to make things interesting, but ultimately couldn't overcome the putrid first half, losing 69-67.

Adding insult to injured brackets, 52% had Clemson advancing to the Sweet 16.

The bracket busting started earlier in the day when No. 9 Creighton beat No. 8 Louisville. More than 56% picked Louisville, though only 6.6% of those had the Cardinals moving beyond the Round of 32.

Duke is the overwhelming favorite among users, with 31% picking the Blue Devils to win it all, followed by Florida (21.5), Auburn (10.3) and Houston (8.9). The most popular non-No. 1 seed is No. 2 St. John's, with 4.7% picking the Johnnies.

