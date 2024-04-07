March Madness: Dawn Staley applauded by Barack Obama, LeBron James, others after South Carolina's 3rd title win

South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley was doubled over with emotion following the Gamecocks' 87-75 victory over the Iowa Hawkeyes in the NCAA women's national championship.

It was a storybook win to beat tough odds, as South Carolina became the 10th Division I team to complete a full season without a singe loss (38-0). The Gamecocks also made history as the first team since at least 2000 to win a title without a single returning starter, according to ESPN.

Recovering from her tears, Staley expressed gratitude to Iowa's superstar for the excitement she brought to the game all season.

"I wanna personally thank Caitlin Clark for lifting up our sport, she carried a heavy load, when she's the number 1 pick in the WNBA draft she's gonna lift that league up as well," Staley said. "So Caitlin if you're out there you are one of the GOATS of our game and we appreciate you."

While Staley offered praise and recognition throughout her postgame comments, she and her players drew the same from major figures in the sports world and beyond.

Protect Dawn Staley AT ALL COST!! No if, ands or buts! 🔒🫡 — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 7, 2024

Congrats to @GamecockWBB & @dawnstaley for a fabulous yr .Going 38-0 vs top competition is really SPECIAL .Beat a really good @IowaWBB team starring All World @CaitlinClark22 87-75 for the @MarchMadnessWBB title I tip my hat to the talented well coached 2024 NATIONAL CHAMPS! — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) April 7, 2024

Man!! @dawnstaley is the 🐐! I fricking love her. South Carolina was the best team start to finish. Nothing but respect for this run. This year was amazing for Women’s hoops in so many ways! — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) April 7, 2024

Congrats to @GamecockWBB and Coach @DawnStaley on a perfect season and their third title! It's been an incredible year for women's basketball, and this team was so disciplined and talented. Well deserved. https://t.co/df5oWdl5a7 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) April 7, 2024

Congrats to the Gucci and Louis Vuitton Dawn and the lady Gamecocks of South Carolina!!!! That was motivating and unforgettable. Thank you. That was beyond deserved, it was earned. — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) April 7, 2024

Lets goooooooo!!!!! South Carolina team has been phenomenal!! @dawnstaley is simply the best!!! Freshmen stepped up BIG, bench was BIG, and the leaders lead BIG!! I love it!!! — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) April 7, 2024

Kamilla Cardoso was dominate all tournament, and this was her best stretch yet finishing with 15 points, 17 rebounds and 3 blocks in today’s victory. The freshman showed great composure and also had a big impact on the game! Milaysia Fuiwiley was making passes and plays all game… — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) April 7, 2024

South Carolina doesn’t win without Freshman Tessa Johnson balling like a veteran. 19 points, 50% from 3. The moment wasn’t too big for her. pic.twitter.com/tXE0hAy183 — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) April 7, 2024

Congrats to South Carolina and Coach @dawnstaley!

It is so special seeing Women’s Sports continue to grow and Dominate! — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) April 7, 2024

Such a great season for WBB! Congrats SC!! Excited for what’s next & continuing to come for WBB! 🔥 — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) April 7, 2024

Dawnnie crying ??? 🥹🥹 yes ma’am!!!! Happy tears ! 1 of 1!! A dawg!!! Congrats @GamecockWBB !! — A'ja Wilson (@_ajawilson22) April 7, 2024