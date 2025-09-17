Manhunt underway in Adirondacks for homicide suspect after girlfriend was found dead in home: Police

(COHOES, N.Y.) -- Officials in upstate New York are searching for a 53-year-old homicide suspect who has been on the run since his girlfriend was found dead, according to the Cohoes Police Department.

Anthony Bechand, 53, has been missing since his girlfriend, 41-year-old Amanda Rodriguez, was found dead in her home in Cohoes, New York, on Sunday morning, according to investigators.

When Rodriguez was found, the Cohoes Police Department contacted New York State Police to assist in the investigation.

Officials said they determined that Bechand "fled in an unknown direction and was wearing an unknown outfit at the time of his departure."

Rodriguez resided in "the single family house with her boyfriend," police said.

As of Wednesday, Bechand, who "may be armed and dangerous" is still on the run, Cohoes Police Chief Todd Waldin confirmed to ABC News.

The suspect was believed to have been traveling in a white 2024 Chevrolet Suburban, but officials located the vehicle on Sunday "on County Route 60 at the intersection of County Route 86 in the Town of Brighton, Franklin County," New York State Police said in a statement.

Bechand is described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs approximately 180 pounds and has hazel eyes and brown hair, police said.

Police said the public's assistance is "vital as this investigation continues."

Anyone who may have seen Bechand or has information on his whereabouts is urged to contact New York State Police at 518-897-2000.

