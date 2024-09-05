Man who evaded cops for weeks after hit and run death of 7-year-old boy arrested

NEW YORK — A 32-year-old suspect who has evaded authorities for nearly three weeks following the alleged hit-and-run death of a skateboarding 7-year-old boy has been arrested, according to authorities.

Donald Mynatt, 32, has been wanted by the Cleveland Division of Police for leaving the scene of an accident that caused the death of the child. On Aug. 16, 7-year-old Amir Prewitt was riding his skateboard in a parking lot in the area of 16000 Lakeshore Blvd. on the east side of Cleveland, Ohio, and was allegedly hit and dragged under the suspect’s vehicle before the driver fled the scene, according to a statement from the U.S. Marshals issued on Wednesday.

The young boy was immediately taken to the hospital but later died from the injuries suffered in the hit and run incident, authorities said.

“Cleveland Police Homicide Detectives were able to identify the vehicle, a Mercedes SUV, from the incident and located it a day later, abandoned,” said the U.S. Marshals. “On August 28 Detectives issued a warrant for Donald Mynatt for leaving the scene of an accident that caused the death of the child. Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force began looking for Mynatt immediately.”

After nearly three weeks of police evasion, the task force located Mynatt early Wednesday morning in an apartment building in the 4800 block of East 355th St. in Willoughby, Ohio.

“Mynatt was arrested there without incident and transported to Cleveland Police,” officials said.

"I am grateful for the collaborative efforts of our members and the United States Marshals Service in making this arrest. The loss of Amir has impacted our community and the Division of Police. Our teams have worked tirelessly investigating and following all leads to bring closure for Amir's family. We ask the community to keep his family in your prayers," said Cleveland Police Chief Dorothy Todd.

“Members of our task force work meticulously to find and arrest this suspect, it was clear he knew he was wanted and was doing everything he could to evade arrest. This suspect had no regard for this child’s life, and we hope this arrest will let the family begin to grieve and the justice system to begin to work for Amir,” U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott added.

The investigation into Prewitt’s death is currently ongoing.

