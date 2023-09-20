Man who allegedly tried to hit people with truck in Boulder park charged with attempted murder

BOULDER, Colo. — A suspect police say was trying to hit people with his truck in a Boulder, Colorado, park Tuesday morning has been charged with attempted murder.

Boulder 911 received its first emergency call at around 6:26 a.m. CT, with the caller reporting that someone was driving through Boulder’s Central Park trying to run people over, police said at a news conference on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers arrived on the scene in about a minute, but the truck was gone.

Following a search involving officers and the police department’s drone team, the vehicle was eventually located in a parking lot with significant damage, according to the authorities. Significant damage was done to the park, also, officials said.

After recovering the vehicle, authorities began looking into who the owner of the vehicle was. Patrol officers located the driver on foot and confirmed the man was the owner of the vehicle, police said.

Suspect Bruce A. Alvey was arrested by police later in the morning. He has been charged with four counts of attempted first-degree murder, according to the police. ABC News was unable to locate a legal representative for the suspect.

Between the time of the park incident and his arrest, the suspect broke into an animal hospital, authorities said. He was injured in the process, police said. They are currently looking into charges related to the alleged burglary.

Police are also investigating charges of driving under the influence of narcotics, in particular methamphetamine, police said.

No one was hurt in the incident, Boulder Police said in a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Despite some incredibly close calls, the driver narrowly missed hitting multiple people who ran to get away,” their post read. “The suspect drove in and out of the park several times and struck multiple pieces of property, enough to require the city to close the park with fencing for repairs.”

At the news conference Tuesday afternoon, Boulder’s Police Chief Maris Harold, said the incident was “really scary.”

“The thing that’s scary about this is if people would have been sleeping in their sleeping bags this morning, there would have been mass casualties at this event,” Harold also said, adding that the driver ran over some empty sleeping bags.

