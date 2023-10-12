Man gets hit with hefty rental car bill after company accuses him of stealing car

ATLANTA, Georgia — An Atlanta man was charged more than $4,000 by a car rental company that claimed he never returned a car.

The rental was found more than a month later on the other side of the country, in Texas.

>> Dayton Public Schools hopes to ‘increase safety’ with new athletic event policy

The customer told Justin Gray, with our sister station in Atlanta, that Avis charged more than $4,100 to his credit card, but that he wasn’t the one driving the rental.

“If I’m going to steal a car, I’m not going to steal a Ford Edge. would of rented a vet or something,” Chip August, the customer, said.

>> Sen. Menendez acted as a foreign agent, prosecutors allege

August told Gray that he rented the car from Avis at their Metro Atlanta location in June for a 10-day vacation to New Jersey.

He returned the rental on July 10th in Canton, but the bill he received from Avis said the car was picked up in San Antonio Texas after a 2,300-mile trip.

>> Flames consume Dayton house in early morning fire

Avis alleges August kept the car for 57 days.

“That’s what they think, that we drove it around a month and dropped it off in Texas, even though both of us have like full-time jobs here in Georgia,” August said.

>> ‘Disgusted;’ Parents still left with unanswered questions from Milton-Union school board

August said he called the Avis location on July 10th to say he was running late.

“I was going to be two hours late returning it. So I called in and he said, No problem, put the keys in the center console and we’ll be good. We’ll check in in the morning and you’re good,” August said.

>> Ohio school bus safety task force to meet again today following deadly Clark Co. school bus crash

Days later, Avis sent a demand letter for what the company considered a stolen car.

“She said it’s at this point, it’s a stolen car and you’re going to be the one, you know, that you know, has to deal with that,” August said.

>> WPAFB issues noise alert for training Thursday

Back in 2022, a similar instance happened to Avis Customer, James Hagerman, at Hartsfield Jackson International Airport.

In that instance, Avis even acknowledged that surveillance video showed Hagerman returning the car but refused to refund his money until Channel 2 Action News stepped in.

>> Social Security boost: Benefits increasing by 3.2%

“I said so when are you doing the refund they said oh no there’s no refund,” Hagerman said,

In August’s case, Avis had already charged the credit card more than $4,000 for what Avis maintains was a summer-long rental.

>> Israel-Hamas War: At least 27 Americans killed, 14 unaccounted for (live updates)

On top of that, just last week that added a several hundred dollar dog cleaning fee. The only issue is, August doesn’t own a dog.

“Finally, their car turned up. And they charged us for every day that it was gone. Plus the dog fee,” August said.

>> ‘Graced by the Halloween Gods;’ Legendary musician, wife visit local businesses

Gray reached out to Avis, who is maintaining their story.

“The location where the customer rented from in Canton does not accept after-hour drop-offs as posted on the location door,” A spokesperson for Avis said, “The customer admitted that he left the car unlocked in an unattended parking lot, with keys inside, outside of our normal business hours. Avis never received custody of the vehicle.”





©2023 Cox Media Group