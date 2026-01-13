Man dies after being caught in avalanche while snowmobiling

(LINCOLN COUNTY, Wyo) -- A Utah man was found dead after being caught in an avalanche Sunday afternoon in Lincoln County, Wyoming, authorities said.

Nicholas Bringhurst, 31, was snowmobiling in the LaBarge Creek area when he was caught in an avalanche that buried him in snow, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office received a notification from a satellite device reporting an injured person, and Air Idaho was contacted and responded to the area.

“Bringhurst’s friend located and unburied him and initiated CPR,” authorities said. “However, Bringhurst died as a result of being caught in the avalanche.”

Lincoln County Coroner Dain Schwab said the coroner’s office will investigate and determine the cause of death.

“The Sheriff’s Office expresses our deepest sympathies to the Bringhurst family,” officials said.

ABC News' Tristan Maglunog contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.