Man in custody in connection to shooting of 3 Palestinian college students in Vermont

BURLINGTON, VT — A man is in custody in connection with the shooting of three Palestinian college students near the University of Vermont over the weekend.

News Center 7 previously reported that three men of Palestinian descent were shot Saturday near the University of Vermont Saturday night, according to Burlington Police.

Each of the victims is 20 years old, two of the victims are in stable condition while one had serious injuries, according to WPTZ TV.

Jason Eaton, 48, was arrested in connection to the shooting by police and agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives on Sunday afternoon, according to CBS affiliate WCAX.

Investigators carried out a warrant at his residence right outside where the shooting took place.

Eaton is expected to be arraigned later today.

Burlington’s police chief and mayor will also hold a press conference later today.

