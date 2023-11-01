Man arrested for pointing gun at 6-year-old boy's head over Halloween goody bag

NEW YORK — A man has been arrested after allegedly pulling a gun on a 6-year-old and pointing it at his head over Halloween candy, police say.

The incident occurred at approximately 7:25 p.m. on Saturday in Manhasset on Long Island, New York, when a 42-year-old mother was driving her daughter, two sons and nephew to a nearby residence to drop off a goody bag.

“The daughter was dropping a goody bag off at her friend’s house,” Nassau County Police Department said in a statement. “The daughter, 10, and son, 6, exited the vehicle and approached the house. They rang the doorbell and left a goody bag full of candy for Halloween on the porch, before returning to the vehicle.”

It was moments later when the woman’s daughter noticed that the address they dropped the goody bag may have been the wrong home and told her mother, police said in their statement.

“They returned to the address and the male, 6, exited the vehicle to retrieve the goody bag from the porch,” authorities continued. “At this time, the front door opened, a male stepped out of the house and pointed a black handgun at the victim’s head.”

The Nassau County Police Department were immediately notified of the event and the 43-year-old suspect -- Michael Yifan Wen -- was arrested without incident and charged with menacing in the second degree and endangering the welfare of a child.

Police say that he was arraigned the next day on Sunday at the First District Court in Hempstead, New York, but have not released any further information on the case.

The investigation into the incident is currently ongoing.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.