Man arrested for allegedly attacking fellow passenger 'unprovoked' on Frontier flight

MIAMI — A man was arrested and charged after allegedly attacking a fellow passenger on a Frontier fight "unprovoked," according to the Miami Dade Sheriff's Office.

Ishaan Sharma, 21, has been charged with battery and is facing a $500 bond, according to jail records.

Miami Dade Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a report of a battery that occurred on a Frontier Airlines Flight coming into Miami International Airport on Tuesday, according to an arrest affidavit.

On the scene, the victim told police the attack was "unprovoked" and occurred when Sharma allegedly "approached him and grabbed his neck while returning to his assigned seat," according to the affidavit.

A physical altercation then occurred between the two passengers, with Sharma suffering a "visible laceration to his left eyebrow which required medical assistance," the affidavit said.

The victim only suffered superficial cuts and refused medical assistance on the scene.

Sharma was taken into custody and transported to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center after being cleared at Jackson West Hospital.

