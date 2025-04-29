Man arrested in death of former NHL player Adam Johnson will not be charged by police after investigation

A man involved in the "shocking and deeply upsetting incident" that killed former NHL player Adam Johnson will not face charges, according to NBC News. Johnson died in 2023 after his neck was sliced during a collision with another hockey player during a game in England.

The man — who was not identified by police — was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter following the incident. After an investigation, however, the man will not face charges, per Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), a legal agency in England.

"The CPS and South Yorkshire Police have worked closely together to determine whether any criminal charges should be brought against the other ice hockey player involved," Deputy Chief Crown Prosecutor Michael Quinn said.

"Following a thorough police investigation and a comprehensive review of all the evidence by the CPS, we have concluded that there is not a realistic prospect of conviction for any criminal offence and so there will not be a prosecution. Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Adam Johnson."

CPS called it a "shocking and deeply upsetting incident."

Johnson — a member of the Nottingham Panthers — was killed during a game against the Sheffield Steelers in Oct. 2023. While handling the puck, Johnson was involved in a collision after a player on the Steelers collided with one of Johnson's teammates. As the player on the Steelers fell, his leg elevated, causing the blade of his skate to hit Johnson in the neck.

Johnson was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He was 29.

Following Johnson's death, the English Ice Hockey Association required all players in England to wear neck guards starting in 2024.

Prior to joining the Panthers, Johnson spent two seasons in the NHL with the Pittsburgh Penguins. He played in 13 games with the team over those two years, and finished his NHL career with a goal and three assists.

Following his time with the Penguins, Johnson played in Sweden, Ontario and Germany before joining the Nottingham Panthers in 2023.