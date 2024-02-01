Man accused of beheading father, posting aftermath on social media

LEVITTOWN, Pa. — Police are investigating a gruesome murder in Eastern Pennsylvania.

They said a man beheaded his father and then posted a video of the aftermath on YouTube, CNN reported.

Officers showed up at a home in Levittown, near Philadelphia, after they said Justin Mohn posted the video on YouTube showing what he claimed was his father’s decapitated head in a plastic bag.

In the 14-minute video, which was taken down hours later, he rants about the Biden administration and the border crisis while declaring himself the new acting president of the United States under martial law.

Mohn is in jail without bond.

