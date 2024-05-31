Luka Doncic shreds the Timberwolves + Mavs/Celtics NBA Finals preview | No Cap Room

Subscribe to Ball Don't Lie

Jake Fischer and Dan Devine recap the Western Conference Finals, and discuss the future of the Timberwolves, before previewing the 2024 NBA Finals.

On today's episode of No Cap Room, Dan Devine and Jake Fischer recap the Minnesota Timberwolves' disappointing loss to the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals.

Jake Fischer and Dan Devine entertain the question of if the Mavericks dynamic duo of Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic is the best offensive backcourt in NBA history after their unstoppable run this postseason.

With the Timberwolves' season over, they take the pulse of Minnesota's playoff capabilities for 2025. Devine and Fischer confer on how they can return to the conference finals, and if trading a big star can help them get there.

After the break, the guys share their initial thoughts ahead of the NBA Finals and the biggest headlines to watch heading into the battle between the Celtics and Mavericks. Of the biggest stories, they dive deep into whether Jayson Tatum vs Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving returning to Boston. Additionally, they pinpoint the importance of Kristaps Porzingis returning for the Celtics, and what they'll need from the big man to win the series.

Jake and Dan wrap the show by remembering the lives of NBA Legend Bill Walton and former NBA player Drew Gordon.

