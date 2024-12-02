Luka Doncic returns to red-hot Mavericks & Giannis gets the Bucks back on track | Good Word with Goodwill

Subscribe to Good Word with Goodwill

On this episode of the Good Word with Goodwill, Yahoo Sports senior NBA writer Vincent Goodwill is joined by Tim Cato, who covers the Dallas Mavericks for DLLS & the ALLCITY Network.

The guys start with the reigning Western Conference champions, the Dallas Mavericks, who have won 8 of their last 9 games and welcomed Luka Doncic back from injury last night against the Trail Blazers. What is leading to their hot streak? How are they different from last year's team? And should their success without Luka lead them to explore trade options?

Before leaving the Western Conference, Vinnie and Tim talk about what's leading to the Thunder, Rockets and Grizzlies at the top of the standings while teams like the Lakers, Suns and Warriors trail behind. Tim thinks that this is the new reality of the NBA, caused by the new CBA, and believes that it will lead to less max contracts and more teams hunting for rotation players on rookie scale deals.

Finally, Vince and Tim talk about the Milwaukee Bucks, who are also 8-1 in their last 9 games. They discuss why the Damian Lillard-Giannis Antetokounmpo inverted pick-and-roll is working so well and why shooters like A.J. Green are finding success playing off of Giannis.

(00:30) - How have the Mavericks righted the ship?

(21:20) - Youth leading the Western Conference

(36:45) - The Last Word: The Bucks are back?

