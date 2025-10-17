Luigi Mangione's attorneys: White House making him 'pawn to further its political agenda'

(NEW YORK) -- The Trump administration is making Luigi Mangione "a pawn to further its political agenda" and uttering or posting statements about him that are prejudicing the accused killer's prospects at a fair trial, his attorneys argued Friday in a new court filing that asked a federal judge to either dismiss the indictment or take the death penalty off the table.

Federal prosecutors said President Donald Trump’s social media posts calling Mangione “a pure assassin,” and subsequent reposts by Justice Department officials, did not prejudice Mangione “because the statements were made by persons not associated with this matter.” The defense said the government can't make that claim because of Trump’s unprecedented intervention in Justice Department matters.

“Unlike any of its predecessors since the Watergate era, the Department of Justice has not acted independently of the White House in this case -- or in several others," the new defense filing said. "This departure from the longstanding principle of prosecutorial independence has created a blurred and constitutionally troubling line between the Department of Justice and the Executive Office of the President."

Mangione is accused of shooting and killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson outside a Manhattan hotel in December 2024. He pleaded not guilty to federal charges, including one death-eligible count of using a firearm to commit murder, and pleaded not guilty to state charges in New York and Pennsylvania. Defense attorneys have argued in a separate filing the death-eligible charge should not apply.

In its new filing, Mangione’s defense team expressed concern about tainting the pool of prospective jurors.

“The Department of Justice and the White House have coordinated to cultivate and disseminate negative public rhetoric deliberately designed to taint the prospective jury pool,” defense attorneys Karen Agnifilo and Avi Moskowitz wrote. “The significance of these prejudicial statements is that they have life or death consequences for Mr. Mangione.”

Prosecutors have argued that since no trial date has been set there will be ample time for the public to forget about anything Trump or others have said about Mangione, whose alleged attack was captured on video and who, police said, was arrested with the murder weapon in his backpack.

The defense said the statements still violate the rules.

“The government has engaged in purposeful, repeated, unlawful actions specifically designed to hurt Mr. Mangione’s chances at fair legal proceedings and a fair trial and as part of a wider government effort to further a political agenda," the defense said. "These same officials -- whether acting directly or through their subordinates -- have continued on this course even after this Court has explicitly directed them not to has caused this case to be unlike any prior death penalty case."

Meanwhile, Mangione's Pennsylvania case is effectively on hold as he sits in jail in Brooklyn, New York, according to court documents.

In Pennsylvania, where Mangione was captured after a manhunt, he faces charges including carrying a firearm without a license.

Federal officials previously denied a request by Blair County, Pennsylvania, prosecutors to allow Mangione to be taken to Pennsylvania to make in-person court appearances, and Mangione has thus far refused to appear remotely.

A Pennsylvania judge ruled earlier this week that the case ultimately can't move forward until Mangione can appear in person, according to court documents obtained by ABC News. The judge gave Mangione's defense team 14 days to file a formal request for an in-person hearing or reconsider appearing remotely.

ABC News' Jon Haworth and Emily Shapiro contributed to this report.

