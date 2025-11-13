Luigi Mangione takes aim at DA, NYPD over alleged comments made by his mom

(NEW YORK) -- Accused killer Luigi Mangione is taking aim at the Manhattan district attorney and New York police chief of detectives over the way they characterized a statement purportedly made by Mangione's mother that killing the United Healthcare CEO was something she could see her son doing.

Mangione is accused of gunning down CEO Brian Thompson outside a Midtown Manhattan hotel in December 2024. Mangione was arrested in Pennsylvania after a five-day manhunt.

DA Alvin Bragg and Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny have referenced a tip the FBI received from a police sergeant in San Francisco, who had contacted the FBI after seeing a resemblance between the murder suspect and photos on Mangione’s social media.

During a December 2024 news conference, Kenny mentioned an alleged conversation between San Francisco police and Mangione’s mom.

"They had a conversation where she didn't indicate that it was her son in the photograph, but she said it might be something that she could see him doing," Kenny told reporters.

In a new court filing, Mangione's defense attorneys said prosecutors turned over no evidence to substantiate the purported remark.

"To date, there has been no documentation provided in discovery that confirms the Chief of Detectives' statement as to Mrs. Mangione's alleged statement," defense attorney Karen Agnifilo wrote. "If it is true that Mrs. Mangione never made this statement, then it is shocking and unconscionable that the District Attorney's Office and the NYPD have never corrected this highly prejudicial false statement."

If Mangione's mother did, in fact, tell San Francisco police that shooting Thompson "might be something she could see him doing," Agnifilo said the district attorney's office should provide proof.

The defense asked the judge to declare the district attorney's certification that it complied with discovery obligations insufficient. Prosecutors are expected to respond in a future court filing.

Mangione, who has pleaded not guilty to state and federal charges, is set to return to court next month.

