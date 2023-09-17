Los Angeles sheriff's deputy dies after being shot in patrol vehicle, office says

LOS ANGELES — (LOS ANGELES) -- A deputy with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department has died after being shot while sitting in a patrol vehicle in Palmdale on Saturday, his office said.

"At approximately 6 p.m. an LASD Palmdale Deputy was found in medical distress in front of Palmdale Sheriff Station," the sheriff's office said in a statement on social media.

Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer was 30 years old.

Clinkunbroomer, who was in uniform, was working in a patrol car from the Palmdale sheriff's station when he was discovered unconscious in his vehicle by a good Samaritan, LA County Sheriff Robert Luna said at a media briefing Sunday. They immediately reported it to the Palmdale station personnel. Clinkunbroomer was transported to the Antelope Valley Medical Center, where he was treated for a gunshot wound, but later died from his injuries, Luna said.

Authorities have not publicly named a suspect or motive in the case, but Luna said he believes the shooting was targeted.

"It's all on the table. It could have been our deputy. It could have been just the fact that he was representing the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, as one of our employees," Luna said. "We don't know, everything's on the table."

No arrests have been made.

"He ambushed and killed, murdered one of our deputies. We need your help to get him off the street," Luna said.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Lt Gov. Eleni Kounalakis sent condolences to Clinkunbroomer's loved ones and those with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, saying he "selflessly" served his community.

"On behalf of all Californians, we mourn the horrific, unconscionable, and shocking loss of Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer — a third-generation law enforcement officer whose commitment to service and justice represented the best of the Golden State," Newsom and Kounalakis said in their statement. “Deputy Clinkunbroomer’s devotion to community and country will never be forgotten."

The shooting was "senseless and horrific," said Janice Hahn, chair of the L.A. County Board of Supervisors, on X.

"It is sickening, heartbreaking news," Scott Wilk, a California state senator, said on social media. "As we learn more details, my prayers are with the deputy, their family and the entire Palmdale community tonight."

Clinkunbroomer was an eight-year veteran of the LASD and was a third generation, Luna said on X.

"Our deputy was a devoted family member and a cherished community member. He was cowardly shot while working tirelessly to serve our community this evening. Our hearts go out to his family. We cannot fully understand their pain, but we will stand with them in solidarity and support them during this difficult time. They deserve unwavering compassion, and we will do everything in our power to provide them with assistance and care," Luna said.

ABC News' Teddy Grant contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.