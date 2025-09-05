Lorena becomes a post-tropical storm as risks of flooding hang over parts of western Mexico

MIAMI — (AP) — Lorena weakened to a remnant low Friday but forecasters emphasized a life-threatening risk of flash flooding and mudslides was still present for parts of Mexico's Baja California peninsula and the states of Sonora and Sinaloa.

Now a post-tropical storm, Lorena had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph (56 kph), the U.S. National Hurricane Center said. The storm was stationary about 170 miles (274 kilometers) west of Cabo San Lazaro, Mexico.

Lorena was expected to weaken further and dissipate on Sunday, the weather agency said, but it could still bring isolated rainfall amounts up to 12 inches (30 centimeters) to parts of the Mexican states of Baja California Sur, Baja California, Sonora and Sinaloa. The risk of flash flooding and mudslides in those regions was expected to remain through Friday night.

The government of Mexico discontinued all watches and warnings associated with Lorena on Thursday.

In Arizona and New Mexico, the weather center said that heavy rainfall up to 4 inches (10 centimeters) was still possible and could potentially lead to isolated flash flooding into Saturday.

Meanwhile, Hurricane Kiko remained a Category 3 storm on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale with maximum sustained winds near 125 mph (201 kph), according to the hurricane center. It was centered about 1,310 miles (2,108 kilometers) east-southeast of Hilo, Hawaii, and was traveling west at 9 mph (14 kph).

Forecasters said that Kiko could strengthen somewhat Friday before weakening throughout the weekend.

There was a risk of impacts from rain and wind for Hawaii from Kiko next week. It was too soon to determine the exact location or intensity of impacts, forecasters said, so people were encouraged to monitor the hurricane’s progress.

There were no watches or warnings associated with Kiko. Swells generated by the hurricane could begin reaching the Hawaiian Islands by the end of the weekend, forecasters said.

