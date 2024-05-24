Logan Paul announces defamation lawsuit against Ryan Garcia, later claims boxer fabricated 'kids in Gaza' text

Ryan Garcia's B sample was reported to have tested positive for a banned substance on Thursday. That was only the start of yet another chaotic day for the boxer.

Influencer/professional wrestler/energy drink peddler Logan Paul announced Thursday that his Prime Hydration brand had filed a defamation lawsuit against Garcia in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas.

Garcia, possibly the most terminally online boxer in the sport, has been attacking Primefor weeks as part of a feud with Paul, but the final straw might have been an Instagram post on Thursday with a screengrab showing a Google result about how the caffeine in Prime Energy can be dangerous for children and the caption "@loganpaul come on bro you hurting kids you pedo allegedly."

Paul defended Prime in his own Instagram post announcing the lawsuit, then needled Garcia's positive PED tests.

And then things went completely off the rails.

Garcia responded to the lawsuit by posting an alleged screengrab of texts from Paul, in which the influencer allegedly said "You're a b****! I'm oging to take everything from you. Including the food out of your kids mouth," then "Go pray to your god" and "Your gonna be sorry like the kids in Gaza."

Paul responded immediately on his Instagram story, saying that Garcia fabricated the texts:

"This was Ryan's response, by saying I'm killing kids. Dog, I don't even know what you're talking about. You don't have my number, I don't have your number, and yet you continue to lie. This is why we're suing you for defamation. You are so stupid. Prime has a thousand employees dog, we're a multi-billion-dollar business. It's not just me, so we're certainly not going to let you come in here and damage the company for attention. And by the way, the lawsuit, the suit we're filing, is in Texas, so there's a mutual combat law if you're feeling some type of way and want to duke it out outside the courtroom."

Logan Paul responds and confirms that Ryan Garcia’s posted fake dms mocking the death of kids in gaza and he doesn’t even have his number. pic.twitter.com/9w6su3JzQ8 — Winnie Schola (@WinnieSchola) May 23, 2024

Garcia has since deleted the post with the allegedly fabricated texts.

Paul went on to post an exchange of Instagram DM's in which Garcia wrote "F*** YOU" and "URS WAR," then corrected it to "*ITS WAR," to which Paul replied "Lied about PEDs, lied about PRIME, Lying about me." He also went Live and called Garcia "a pathetic little weasel liar."

So, to recap the past month or so, Garcia has missed weight for the biggest fight of his career against Devin Haney by three pounds, lost $1.5 million to Haney because of a bet he proposed about making weight, tested positive for a banned substance, called the positive test "fake news," had another sample test positive, threatened to quit boxing and "swallow all steroids" and, now, incited the wrath of one of the few people with financial resources and an online following larger than his.

There was a win over Haney in there at some point, but that's starting to become a footnote in one of the more bizarre months boxing has seen.