Lionel Messi scores 2 minutes into return from injury

Lionel Messi got started quickly after returning from injury.

The Inter Miami star returned from two weeks out with an adductor strain on Saturday, subbing into the game in the 55th minute against the Philadelphia Union. Two minutes later had his second goal of the MLS season.

He did not make it look difficult.

55' - Messi subs on

57' - Messi scores



Inevitable. pic.twitter.com/JyBC0QWgr5 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) March 30, 2025

Messi had not played since March 16, having sustained a left adductor strain while missing a shot on goal against the Atlanta United. He sat out two international games for Uruguay before returning Saturday. Miami head coach Javier Mascherano said he was progressing well entering the game, via USA Today:

"He knows his body very well, and the reality is that he has been training progressively more and more, and has joined in to do some training sessions with the group. And today he will do the entire training session," Mascherano said of Messi, his former teammate with Barcelona and Argentina.

At 37 years old, Messi is entering his third MLS season and now has 23 career goals with the club in 28 matches.