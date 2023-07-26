Lionel Messi scores 2 goals early for Inter Miami in Leagues Cup win over Atlanta United

Lionel Messi didn’t waste any time in his first start for Inter Miami.

Messi started for the first time since joining Miami and Major League Soccer on Tuesday night, and he absolutely dominated. Messi scored twice in just 22 minutes in Miami's 4-0 win over Atlanta United at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Messi scored first in the eighth minute of the match, easily putting in a shot he missed off the post to give Miami a 1-0 lead. It marked his second goal with Inter Miami following his game winner against Cruz Azul in his debut with the club last week.

Then in the 21st minute, Messi tapped in a perfect pass in the middle of the box from Robert Taylor for his second goal of the night.

Taylor then scored just before half to put Miami up 3-0 at the break.

Messi picked up an assist early in the second half after he broke away from Atlanta and easily pushed the ball ahead to Taylor. That gave Miami a 4-0 lead.

Messi left the game in the 79th minute, officially ending his night. Miami then cruised to the 4-0 win.

Messi and Inter Miami took on a familiar MLS opponent in Atlanta in their second Leagues Cup game in group stage action. The win secured a spot for Inter Miami in the knockout round. Sergio Busquets also made his starting debut for Miami on Tuesday night.

