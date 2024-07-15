National

Lionel Messi leaves Copa América final in tears after apparent non-contact injury

By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports

Copa America 2024 - Final - Argentina v Colombia Soccer Football - Copa America 2024 - Final - Argentina v Colombia - Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, Florida, United States - July 14, 2024 Argentina's Lionel Messi reacts after a challenge REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian (Agustin Marcarian/REUTERS)

Lionel Messi left Sunday's Copa América final against Colombia in tears after suffering an apparent non-contact injury in the second half.

The Argentina star fell to the turf in the 63rd minute and immediately signaled to the bench.

He was able to limp to the sideline, but his Copa América was over. Messi left the game in the 65th minute with the game in a scoreless tie.

He was in tears on the bench as the moment settled in.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

