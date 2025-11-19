LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman's ties to Jeffrey Epstein face Trump-ordered investigation

(WASHINGTON) -- In the wake of the newly released Epstein files last week, President Donald Trump ordered an investigation into Democrats mentioned in the files -- including LinkedIn co-founder and major Democrat donor Reid Hoffman.

On Tuesday, when pressed by ABC News' Mary Bruce, Trump lashed out about the files, saying Democrats should face scrutiny. Specifically, he called out Hoffman by name, saying, "Hoffman, in my opinion, should be under investigation."

"He's a sleazebag," Trump added.

Hoffman's ties to Epstein have previously been reported -- including a trip he took to Epstein's island. Hoffman has said he regretted the relationship, which he said surrounded fundraising for the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

No victim of Epstein’s sexual exploitation has made any public allegation of wrongdoing by Hoffman.

In 2019, Hoffman told AXIOS, "My few interactions with Jeffrey Epstein came at the request of [then-MIT Media Lab Director] Joi Ito, for the purposes of fundraising for the MIT Media Lab. Prior to these interactions, I was told by Joi that Epstein had cleared the MIT vetting process, which was the basis for my participation. My last interaction with Epstein was in 2015. Still, by agreeing to participate in any fundraising activity where Epstein was present, I helped to repair his reputation and perpetuate injustice. For this, I am deeply regretful."

Ito resigned his position at MIT Media Lab in 2019 and apologized for “bringing such a person into our network. He denied any knowledge of Epstein’s “horrific acts.”

Following Trump’s call for an investigation, Hoffman responded in a series of social media posts calling for all the Epstein files to be released.

“Trump should release all of the Epstein files: every person and every document in the files,” Hoffman wrote. “I want this complete release because it will show that the calls for baseless investigations of me are nothing more than political persecution and slander. I was never a client of Epstein’s and never had any engagement with him other than fundraising for MIT.”

“I refuse to bend the knee to Donald Trump and his slanderous lies,” he added.

Notably, despite Trump's new call for scrutiny of Hoffman, the 20,000+ page tranche of newly released Epstein files by the House Oversight Committee this week appears to contain few communications between Epstein and Hoffman.

In one July 2015 exchange, Hoffman sent Epstein an email containing a link, writing: “my occasional roundup of interesting links and writing I’ve shared— in case you missed them :)”

Epstein responded, but on another topic, “heyy it looks like your diet program has worked," he wrote.

“Slow process,” Hoffman replied, indicating he would see Epstein soon. “Planning to see you in August. Hope you’re well.”

Years later, in March 2017 -- during the first Trump administration -- Epstein emailed Hoffman, the records show, about a “HUGE donor advised fund," telling him it would be "an elegant solution to the cuts trump proposes to what some consider critical programs."

“You could organzie a huge public charity that would continue the work of many worthwhile orgs. not my thing but structurally beautiful," he continued.

“Hope you see you soon,” Epstein said to end the note.

Additionally, Epstein’s scheduling records show the convicted sex offender had numerous meetings scheduled with Hoffman over the years -- including one apparent visit to Epstein's infamous private island.

The records of Epstein’s schedules were included in discovery exchanges in litigation, since settled, between the government of the U.S. Virgin Islands and JPMorgan Chase. The records were obtained by ABC News through a public records request.

Specifically, a November 2014 calendar entry lists a “reminder” that Hoffman would be arriving in Fort Lauderdale via a Virgin America flight. The schedule then lists a 9 p.m. Boeing flight that would “arrive LSJ” — an apparent reference to Epstein’s island.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Hoffman told the outlet he visited Epstein's island only once for an MIT fundraising trip. He also said his last interaction with Epstein occurred in 2015 and that he regretted his association with him.

Beyond the island visit, Epstein’s calendar records also reflect multiple Skype calls scheduled with Hoffman, including in 2013 and into 2014.

Earlier this year, Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell said she had never seen Hoffman with Epstein on a flight or “getting massages.” The comments came during an interview with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche -- Trump’s former personal attorney.

Do you know whether Mr. Epstein had a relationship with Reid Hoffman?” Blanche asked.

“I don't know,” Maxwell replied.

“Did you ever observe Mr. Hoffman flying anywhere with you or Mr. Epstein?” Blanche followed up.

"No," Maxwell said.

“Or getting massages?” Blanche asked again.

Maxwell responded: “No. No.”

