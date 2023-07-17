Le'Veon Bell regrets holding out, leaving Steelers: 'I should never have left'

In 2018, Le'Veon Bell engaged in one of the highest-profile holdouts in NFL history.

Rather than sign a second straight franchise tag, the then-outgoing Pittsburgh Steelers running back sat out the entire season while seeking a long-term deal. It's a refrain that's familiar to high-profile running backs in 2023 who have likewise failed to secure long-term contracts.

The dispute ultimately led to the end of Bell's five-season career in Pittsburgh that saw him make three Pro Bowls and three All-Pro teams. A season later, he signed a four-year, $52 million contract with the New York Jets with $27 million in guarantees.

Over the weekend, Bell issued a statement to Steelers fans via social media. He regrets the decisions to hold out and leave the team. And he'd like to apologize.

"I never apologized to the fans for really sitting out — or leaving the Steelers," Bell said in a video posted on social media. "I never apologized. I'm gonna say I apologize for leaving the best damn fans there is in this damn world.

"I shouldn't have left. I apologize. I should never have left. I apologize. That's on me."

Bell's career was never the same after he left Pittsburgh. After averaging 4.3 yards per carry with the Steelers, he managed just 3.3 yards per attempt during his brief tenure with the Jets, with whom he didn't last through two full seasons of his four-year deal. After failing to find a trade partner in 2020, the Jets released Bell in the middle of the season.

He then signed a one-year, $1 million contract with the Kansas City Chiefs, with whom he played sparingly as a backup. After finishing 2020 in Kansas City, Bell tallied just 39 more carries in brief stints with the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He hasn't played again since the 2021 season.

It was a stark fall from grace for a player who was once one of the NFL's most dynamic weapons. At his Steelers peak, he was a dual-threat All-Pro as a runner and receiver playing alongside Ben Roethlisberger and Antonio Brown for a Steelers team that won 10 or more games for four consecutive seasons, three of which resulted in AFC North championships. He did so while playing in front of a rabid fanbase.

It was certainly understandable that Bell desired long-term financial security while playing football's most disposable position. It's also understandable in hindsight that he regrets the decision.

Unfortunately for contemporaries like Saquon Barkley and Josh Jacobs, Bell's story is a cautionary tales for teams hesitant to hand out long-term deals to running backs.