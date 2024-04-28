Legendary women's basketball star Candace Parker announces her retirement

Candace Parker is retiring after a legendary career in women's basketball. She announced the news on Sunday via social media.

"I promised I'd never cheat the game & that I'd leave it in a better place than I came into it," Parker wrote on Instagram. "The competitor in me always wants 1 more, but it's time. My HEART & body knew, but I needed to give my mind time to accept it."

Parker played 16 seasons in the WNBA, 13 of them with the Los Angeles Sparks. She won three WNBA championships during her career, in addition to WNBA Finals MVP honors in 2016. Her list of awards is extensive, including two MVP awards, Rookie of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year. Parker was also named to seven WNBA All-Star teams.

Prior to playing in the WNBA, Parker also had a celebrated career in college. At Tennessee, she won two national championships with the Lady Vols in 2007 and 2008 while being named the Final Four most outstanding player in each of those tournaments. Parker also won National Player of the Year honors twice during her three seasons in Knoxville.

This is a breaking news story, Please check back for updates.