Legendary Eagles WR DeSean Jackson announces retirement after 15-year career

Philadelphia Eagles legend DeSean Jackson, who last played for the Baltimore Ravens in 2022, has announced his retirement after 15 seasons in the NFL.

The wide receiver made the announcement via the Eagles' X (formerly known as Twitter) account.

"I'll forever be an Eagle."@DeSeanJackson10, congratulations on your retirement and an amazing 15-year career.#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/3iXYSiYLmd — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 29, 2023

As the quote "I'll forever be an Eagle" indicates, Jackson is retiring as an Eagle. Owner Jeffrey Lurie confirmed that Jackson will be at Lincoln Financial Field and be an honorary captain of the game on Sunday when Philly takes on the San Francisco 49ers.

"DeSean Jackson was a dynamic playmaker who captivated Eagles fans with his game-breaking speed, unique skill set, and explosive play," Lurie said in a statement. "What made DeSean truly stand out during his accomplished 15-year career was his ability to make miraculous plays look routine. We all remember him scooping up the football in New York on that fateful evening in December 2010 and veering his way into the end zone for what is now famously referred to as the 'Miracle at the New Meadowlands.' We are thrilled to welcome DeSean back and look forward to celebrating his official retirement as an Eagle on Sunday when he serves as our honorary captain of the game."

Jackson, who will be 37 on Dec. 1, played in 183 games with the Eagles, Washington Commanders, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Rams, and Baltimore Ravens. He amassed 11,263 receiving yards on 641 catches and 58 touchdowns, as well as 72 rushes for 463 yards and four touchdowns.

But as Lurie said, Jackson entered immortality on Dec. 19, 2010 when he completed an incredible, flabbergasting Eagles comeback against the New York Giants with one of the greatest touchdown returns of all time. The play (and the game itself) is referred to as "Miracle at the New Meadowlands," and it still has to be seen to be believed.

Jackson, who attended the University of California, Berkeley, was a second-round pick in 2008. He established himself with the Eagles immediately, showing skills with both his hands and his legs that would carry him far. He spent six years with Philly, and would have stayed longer had then-head coach Chip Kelly not made the decision to release him (as well as several of his teammates).

But Jackson continued to make an impact wherever he went. He signed with the Eagles' division rivals, the Commanders, then moved on to the Bucs after three seasons. He returned to the Eagles in 2019, but his two seasons with them were filled with injuries that limited his play. He spent two more years in the NFL after that, but his days as a starter were finished. His final season, spent with the Ravens, was the only one in which he didn't score a single touchdown regardless of playing time.

Jackson said four months ago that he wasn't retiring, but either the lack of an attractive offer or the continuing pull of home (he has two sons) caused him to hang up his cleats for good. He hasn't been shy about rooting for the Eagles on social media, and since the Birds are facing a fearsome foe in the Niners this weekend, there's no better time for a Philly legend to come home.