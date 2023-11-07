LeBron James said son Bronny could be cleared to return to USC late this month after cardiac arrest

Bronny James appears to be closer to officially rejoining No. 21 USC after his cardiac arrest earlier this summer.

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James provided an update on his eldest son on Monday night following their loss to the Miami Heat. Bronny is set to get a checkup at the end of the month and, if he’s cleared, he will start practicing with the intent to play for the Trojans this season.

Bronny James is going to get a check up at the end of the month, according to LeBron James. If he’s cleared, he will practice with the intention to return to game action for USC this season. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) November 7, 2023

Bronny experienced cardiac arrest during a workout with USC earlier this summer. He was rushed to a hospital and was in the ICU, but he was released three days later. Bronny was diagnosed with a treatable congenital heart defect , and LeBron revealed last month that Bronny underwent surgery after the incident — though it's unclear what type of surgery that was.

Bronny has been recovering well, but has yet to be cleared to rejoin the Trojans to start the season. They opened the year with a 82-69 win over Kansas State on Monday night in Las Vegas.

Bronny was a four-star Rivals.com recruit coming out of high school. He received offers from Oregon, Ohio State, Memphis and others before he landed at USC — where he joined a very good recruiting class that included top-ranked freshman Isaiah Collier. Boogie Ellis returned for USC this fall, and the Trojans landed Dennis Rodman’s eldest son D.J. in the transfer portal from Washington State, too. The Trojans were picked to finish second in the Pac-12, behind No. 11 Arizona.

Bronny did attend USC’s win over the Wildcats in Las Vegas on Monday night. LeBron did not get any more specific with his timeline update on Monday, however, so it’s still unclear when Bronny could make his debut with USC. But at least for now, Bronny is moving in the right direction.