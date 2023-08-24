At least three killed in mass shooting at Southern California biker bar, authorities say

LOS ANGELES — At least three people were killed and several others were wounded in a shooting at a popular biker bar in Southern California on Wednesday night. The alleged gunman is also dead, authorities said.

The incident was reported just after 7 p.m. PT at Cook's Corner in the Trabuco Canyo area of Orange County, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies responded to the scene within minutes and confronted a male suspect armed with a gun. The suspect, who authorities say may have been a retired law enforcement officer, was shot and killed.

"At this point, the man believed to be involved in the shooting is deceased at the scene." Orange County Undersheriff Jeff Hallock said during a press conference late Wednesday. "At least one weapon has been recovered at the scene and we have been made aware that the suspect may be retired law enforcement. We are working to confirm that information as we speak."

Four people, including the suspect, were pronounced dead at the scene. Six others, including five with gunshot wounds, were transported to a local trauma center for treatment. Two of them were in critical condition while the rest were stable, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.

The shooting and a possible motive remain under investigation. Agents from both the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also responded to the scene, but the Orange County Sheriff's Department is leading the probe.

It was unclear exactly how many people were inside the bar at the time, but the undersheriff said there were "upwards of 30 to 40 witnesses" whom deputies will be interviewing.

Trabuco Canyon is a small community located in the foothills of the Santa Ana Mountains, about 50 miles southeast of Los Angeles.

