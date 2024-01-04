At least one dead in shooting at Iowa high school; scene now 'secured': Officials

NEW YORK — At least one person was killed and others injured in a shooting Thursday morning at Perry High School in Iowa, according to law enforcement officials briefed on the situation.

There appears to be at least two people injured on scene as well, the officials told ABC News.

The scene is now "secured," according to Dallas County, Iowa, officials.

An active shooting incident was reported at approximately 7:37 a.m. local time, Dallas County Sheriff Adam Infante told reporters during a press briefing.

Infante said an officer responded to the school seven minutes later and located "multiple gunshot victims," though it is unclear at this time how many or the extent of their injuries. The sheriff did not say who was among the victims.

The sheriff said police have identified the suspected shooter, but did not release any additional details on the suspect.

"There is no further danger to the public. The community is safe," Infante said. "We're just now working backwards, trying to figure out everything that happened and make notifications."

The shooting occurred before the school day had started, and there were very few students and factually in the building, "which I think contributed to a good outcome in that sense," Infante said.

The FBI's resident agent at its Des Moines office has responded to the scene to assist the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, the FBI said. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is also on scene.

Perry is located in the suburbs northwest of Des Moines.

Police plan to hold another press update Thursday afternoon.

