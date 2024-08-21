At least 55 arrested after clashes with police outside Israeli Consulate in Chicago during DNC

CHICAGO — (AP) — At least 55 protesters were arrested following violent clashes with police in Chicago on the second night of the Democratic National Convention, a situation the city's police chief called "a danger to our city."

Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling said Wednesday that those arrested outside the Israeli Consulate, about 2 miles (3.2 kilometers) from the United Center where Democrats were meeting, “showed up with the intention of committing acts of violence, vandalism.”

“As the Chicago Police Department, we did everything that we could to de-escalate that situation," Snelling said during a news conference. "But there’s only so much de-escalation that you can attempt before it becomes excessive repetition.”

The intense confrontations between pro-Palestinian protesters and officers began minutes into the demonstration, after some protesters — many dressed in black, their faces covered — charged at a line of police that had blocked their march. They eventually moved past the officers but were penned in several times throughout the night by police in riot gear who did not allow protesters to disperse.

Snelling said protesters showed up to "fight with the police"."

“We were not the initiators of violence, but we responded to it," Snelling said.

He said between 55 and 60 people were arrested. Two people were taken to the hospital, one for knee pain and one with a finger injury, Snelling said. Two officers were injured but they refused medical attention because they did not want to leave fellow officers, Snelling said. He said three journalists were among those arrested.

“Last night was a danger to our city and a danger to our citizens in this city, our residents’ property. And CPD has to protect that,” Snelling said.

The Israeli Consulate has been the site of numerous demonstrations since the war in Gaza began in October.

The group behind the protest Tuesday night is not affiliated with a coalition of more than 200 groups that has organized permitted rallies and marches — one that took place Monday and another expected Thursday.

On Tuesday night, organizers rallied demonstrators under the slogan “Make it great like ’68,” invoking the anti-Vietnam War protests that seized the city during the 1968 Democratic National Convention.

“That was what they brought here to Chicago,” Snelling said. “It’s 2024. And the Chicago Police Department proved that. So let’s get off of 1968. Let’s stop talking about 1968. This is 2024."

A large portion of the arrests happened at the end of the night, as police pinned the remaining demonstrators in a plaza and blocked them from leaving. Snelling denied that police had “kettled” protesters, a tactic that involves corralling people in a confined area, which is banned under a federal consent decree.

Snelling, who has been present at all major demonstrations so far during the convention, praised his officers and called the response proportional.

"I could not be more proud of the work that the men and women of this department are doing right now to keep this city safe,” he said.

Protests so far have largely been focused on opposing the Israel-Hamas war.

More marches and rallies are scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday, the final two days of the convention. One rally organized by the U.S. Palestinian Community Network, a Palestinian and Arab community-based organization, is planned for Wednesday afternoon near the United Center.

The largest protest so far, which attracted about 3,500 people on Monday, was largely peaceful and resulted in 13 arrests, most related to a breach of security fencing. Two were arrested Sunday night during another mostly peaceful march.

Also on Wednesday, a man who escaped from a Mississippi courthouse and is wanted on murder and armed robbery charges was taken into custody following a standoff with police at a restaurant about half a mile from the United Center. There was no indication that he had any connection to the convention.

