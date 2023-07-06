At least 4 dead, 34 injured in 6 separate mass shootings over 4th of July holiday—most of any day

July 4 and July 5 had the most mass shootings out of any days in the year so far.

Several deadly shootings were reported across the United States during the small holiday window between July 4 and July 5. So far, four were killed and 34 were injured in the six mass shootings during the two days, according to CNN.

A mass shooting was defined as a shooting that injured or killed four or more people, not including the shooter.

On July 4, there were five mass shootings listed:

Akron, Ohio: Four people were injured from a shooting at the Mason Park Community Center. Authorities stated that the possible suspects fired their gun during a party in the parking lot, which hit three 18-year-old women and one 19-year-old man. These victims were transported to a hospital for further care. They suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The victims reported that they did not initially think they were shot and instead believed that fireworks went off.

Edgewood, Maryland: Four people were injured—three men and one juvenile. They suffered non-life-threatening injuries from a shooting near Harr Park Court in Edgewood Tuesday afternoon. The community resided 28 miles northeast of Baltimore. The investigation remained ongoing with the Harford County Sheriff’s Office.

Shreveport, Louisiana: Four people were killed and seven others were wounded following the shooting in Shreveport Tuesday night. A large group of people gathered in the area to celebrate Independence Day when a shooting broke out and killed four people, while injuring the several others. Three people were initially found dead; however, a fourth victim was later found the next morning.

Lansing, Michigan: Five people were injured in a shooting at a party Tuesday overnight. The five men were identified to be in their 20s. Two of them were in critical condition, while the others sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The investigation remained ongoing.

Hayward, California: Five people were injured when a shooting broke out Tuesday in the city. The shooting took place in a crowded area that gathered for Fourth of July celebrations. The severity of the injuries were unknown at the time of reporting. There was a suspect who was also shot and was taken into police custody. The investigation remained ongoing.

On July 5, there was major mass shooting that injured nine people:

Washington, DC: Nine people, including two minors, suffered non-life-threatening injuries Wednesday overnight during a Fourth of July celebration. The celebration took place in the northeast part of the nation’s capital. At least one person fired shots from a dark-colored SUV. Assistant Chief Leslie Parson with the city’s police department said that the shooter appeared to have targeted those who were injured. Several of the victims were taken to hospitals by first responders, while others were self-transported. No information about the suspect was released at this time.

“The holiday has accounted for the most mass shootings of any other days of the year in nearly a decade,” CNN said. However, shootings during this holiday appeared to be common given the previous data, particularly for recent years.





