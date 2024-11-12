At least 11 injured in explosion at manufacturing plant in Louisville, Kentucky: Police

At least 11 people were reported injured in an explosion at a manufacturing facility in Louisville, Kentucky, police said.

A "hazardous materials incident" was reported Tuesday afternoon at the address of a Givaudan Sense Colour facility, according to the Louisville Metro Emergency Services.

Agents with Louisville' division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are responding and assisting with the "critical incident," the agency said.

A shelter-in-place order has been issued for those within a 1-mile radius of the facility, located at 1901 Payne St., according to the Louisville Metro Emergency Services.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear urged those in the area to follow guidance from local officials "while responders work to secure the area" and said he is "praying for the safety of all involved."

Givaudan Sense Colour makes colors used in food, and other applications, according to its website.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

