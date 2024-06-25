Latest Caitlin Clark-Angel Reese meeting sets another WNBA viewership record

Sunday's thrilling 88-87 victory for the Chicago Sky over the Indiana Fever delivered the most-viewed WNBA game since 2001.

The third meeting of the 2024 WNBA season between Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark drew record viewership again as the teams met for the second time in a week.

According to ESPN, 2.3 million people tuned into Sunday's matchup, which saw Reese score a career high 25 points and 16 rebounds, Clark net 17 points and 13 assists, and the Sky overcome a 15-point deficit to earn the victory.

The previous meeting between the teams drew 2.252 million average viewers with the game peaking with close to 3 million viewers, according to CBS Sports.

It was the most-watched WNBA game ever on ESPN and three of the league's most-watched games since 2001 have all come within the season's first six weeks — two have featured Clark and the Fever against Reese and the Sky. The other was Clark's debut game against the Connecticut Sun on opening night.

According to Sports Media Watch, nine WNBA games this season have already passed the million viewer mark after the league went nearly 16 years without one.